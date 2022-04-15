New Delhi: Since the aviation sector has started recovering with the decline of COVID-19 cases in the country, national carrier Air India has decided to restore salaries of its employees in a phased manner to pre-pandemic levels with effect from the current month. For the unversed, the aviation sector was badly hit due to the pandemic-induced travel restrictions during the last two years and therefore, all airlines in India had decided to deduct the salaries of their employees.Also Read - Delhi Govt Issues Tough Guidelines For Schools, Day After Student And Teacher Test Positive For COVID | Read Here

"As the hope of a post-pandemic world seems within each and the aviation sector takes off once again with some visible changes in our performance, we are happy to inform you that you salary cuts have been reviewed and the restoration of salaries will happen in a phased manner. The…changes will be implemented with effect from April 1, 2022," the airline said in a statement.

Salary Restoration For Pilot

After the onset of the pandemic, pilots’ flying allowance, special pay, and wide-body allowance were cut by 35 per cent, 40 per cent, and 40 per cent, respectively,

However, from April 1 this year, flying allowance, special pay, and wide-body allowance of pilots are being restored by 20 per cent, 25 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.

Salary Restoration For Cabin Crew

Cabin crew members’ flying allowance and wide-body allowance were cut by 15 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, during the peak of the pandemic.

Flying allowance and wide-body allowance of cabin crew members are being restored by 10 and five per cent, respectively, from April 1.

Salary Restoration For Other Employees

The allowances given to officers and other staff members were cut by 50 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, during the pandemic.

While officers’ allowances are being restored by 25 per cent from April 1, other staff members’ allowances are being restored to pre-pandemic level from April 1.

Overtime Rates Reviewed For Pilots

"For pilots overtime rates have been reviewed and are being communicated separately," the airline said adding that all pilots available for flying will continue to be paid fixed 20 hours of flying allowance or actuals, whichever is higher in a month. "All deductions will be reviews again in coming to few months and changes will be communicated," the statement added.

The development comes nearly 2 weeks after the Air India pilot association wrote to the new chief, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, to restore their emoluments.