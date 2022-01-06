New Delhi: Planning to visit the serene islands of Andaman? We have a great piece of news for you. India’s largest domestic carrier, IndiGo said on Thursday it is going to start flights on Delhi-Port Blair route from January 9.Also Read - Good News About Omicron: Top Expert Shares Crucial Study on New COVID Variant. Details Here

The Delhi-Port Blair flight will operate four times a week, an official communiqu from the airline stated. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, We are pleased to strengthen our domestic presence and recommence operations between Delhi-Port Blair."

These flights will enhance connectivity and promote tourism, trade, and commerce on the island, he mentioned.

(With inputs from PTI)