IRCTC Latest News: To give a comfortable journey and better facility at low cost to commuters, the Indian Railways is planning to convert several passenger trains into express trains and speed up the train services. However, no concrete decision has been taken by the Railway Board as yet.

Giving further details, a Railway Ministry official told news agency IANS that the report of railways planning to convert 181 passenger trains to express is not "actually based on any decision" of the Railway Board. Moreover, he also added that no decision like this has been taken by Railway Board as yet.

"However, as an idea conversion of slow moving passenger trains to express by speeding up can be seen as process for passing on the benefits of improved infrastructure and rolling stock to passengers," the official said.

If the Railways turns the passengers trains to express one, then the passengers will have better facilities due to availability of reserved accommodation including AC accommodation and passengers will also benefit due to lesser journey time and faster transit.

“However, it is still in planning stage and nothing has been finalised yet,” another official added.

(With inputs from IANS)