New Delhi: The vegetable prices, more specifically tomato, which have shot up by 63 per cent to Rs 67 per kg over the last year due to unseasonal rains, are likely to go down from December as fresh crop from northern states will start coming, the Central government said on Friday.

In a statement, the Centre added that in the case of onions, retail prices have substantially subsided below to the level that prevailed in 2020 and also 2019.

"Tomato arrivals from north Indian states will start from the beginning of December itself, which will add to availability and lead to fall in prices. In December, arrival is expected to be at par with last year," the Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry further added that the arrivals in November this year were only 19.62 lakh tonne compared to 21.32 lakh tonne in the year-ago period.

On why the vegetable prices went up, the ministry said the retail tomato prices have risen from September-end due to unseasonal rains in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh which led to crop damage and delay in arrival from these states.

“Delayed arrivals from north Indian states was followed by heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, which disrupted the supply and also resulted in crop damage,” it said in a statement.

Stating that tomato price is highly volatile, the ministry said any slight disruptions in supply chain or damage due to heavy rains results in spurt in prices.

Conversely, bulk arrival and logistics problems have the potential of creating a situation of glut in the market and resultant dip in retail prices, it said.

The ministry further added that it released buffer onion stock of 2.08 lakh tonne built under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) in a calibrated and targeted manner to states and cities where prices were increasing over the previous month and also to such markets like Lasalgaon and Pimpalgaon to augment the availability.

(With inputs from PTI)