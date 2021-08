New Delhi: In a ray of hope for depositors of stressed banks such as Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, customers of these lenders are now eligible for getting up to Rs 5 lakh back from November 30 this year. The development comes as the government has notified the amendment to the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) Act, as per a PTI report.Also Read - 'Insult of Martyrs': Renovation of Jallianwala Bagh Memorial Sparks Huge Outrage