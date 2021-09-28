New Delhi: In a bid to rejuvenate its employees, Cybersecurity company TAC has decided to shift to a 4-day work week. In a statement, the company stated that TAC Security will remain close on Fridays for 7 months. If it makes workers more productive and happier, it will make the policy permanent.Also Read - Centre Has No Plan To Introduce 4-Day Work Week In Govt Offices at Present, Says Labour Minister

“It’s all about keeping standards of execution high, while still putting the team’s health and well-being first, we are a team of young people and young company we can experiment with anything possible to ease the team members work-life balance. We recognize that it’s important for our leaders to set an example for the rest of their teams by walking the talk,” said Trishneet Arora, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, TAC Security.

How will it work?

The company will work on having a completely automated process to ensure maximum productivity in the stipulated time, this will also ensure that the employees do not reach out to colleagues outside the work hours letting everyone have the complete detox time.

80% staff elated after the announcement

A total of 80% of the team was elated and willing to work 4 days a week for longer hours while getting a long weekend to focus on their personal commitments and growth, showed the company’s internal survey.

No four-day work week in central government offices

Earlier this year, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha had stated that the Centre has no plan to introduce four days a week or 40 working hours a week system for central government offices.

“It is informed that the working days/ Holiday/ working hours in administrative offices of Central Government of India are recommended by the respective Central Pay Commissions. Based on the fourth pay commission recommendation, five days a week and eight and half hours working per day in civil administrative offices of Government of India was introduced”, he had said.