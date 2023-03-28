Home

Good News For Employees! EPFO Fixes 8.15% As Provident Fund Interest Rate For FY23; Details Here

In March 2022, EPFO had lowered the interest on EPF for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.1 per cent for its about five crore subscribers, from 8.5 per cent in 2020-21.

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO fixed 8.15 per cent rate of interest on employees’ provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2022-23 at its meeting on Tuesday. In March 2022, EPFO had lowered the interest on EPF for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.1 per cent for its about five crore subscribers, from 8.5 per cent in 2020-21.This was the lowest since 1977-78, when the EPF interest rate stood at 8 per cent.

“The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees (CBT) has decided to provide 8.15 per cent rate of interest on EPF for 2022-23 at its meeting on Tuesday,” a source told news agency PTI.

How to check EPF account balance ONLINE

Log on to epfindia.gov.in Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code Click on the e-Passbook Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page Now open member id Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account

EPFO provides the rate of interest only after it is ratified by the government through the finance ministry. In March 2020, EPFO had lowered the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5 per cent for 2019-20, from 8.65 per cent provided for 2018-19.

EPFO had provided 8.65 per cent interest rate to its subscribers in 2016-17 and 8.55 per cent in 2017-18.

The rate of interest was slightly higher at 8.8 per cent in 2015-16.The retirement fund body had given 8.75 per cent rate of interest in 2013-14 as well as 2014-15, higher than 8.5 per cent for 2012-13.The rate of interest was 8.25 per cent in 2011-12.

