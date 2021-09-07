Mumbai: In a relief, Indian companies are likely to hike salaries of their employees by 9.4 per cent, on an average, in 2022, according to an Aon survey. “The 2022 projection of an average 9.4 per cent salary increase is a sign of strong economic recovery and improved consumer sentiment,” the Aon statement said. The survey has also found that Indian companies increased salaries by 8.8 per cent on average in 2021, as per an IANS report.Also Read - SSC MTS Paper 1 Exam: Admit Card to be Our Soon, Exam Dates Announced | Details Here

Salary Hike In India