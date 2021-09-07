Mumbai: In a relief, Indian companies are likely to hike salaries of their employees by 9.4 per cent, on an average, in 2022, according to an Aon survey. “The 2022 projection of an average 9.4 per cent salary increase is a sign of strong economic recovery and improved consumer sentiment,” the Aon statement said. The survey has also found that Indian companies increased salaries by 8.8 per cent on average in 2021, as per an IANS report.Also Read - SSC MTS Paper 1 Exam: Admit Card to be Our Soon, Exam Dates Announced | Details Here
Salary Hike In India
Also Read - Dino Morea On Bond With Ex GF Bipasha Basu: 'Equation Is Great, We Are Very Friendly' Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Looks Gorgeous in Grey, Snapped Outside Bigg Boss OTT Sets: Watch Exclusive Video
- “While 2021 is a year where certain sectors remain under stress due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most businesses have an optimistic view going into 2022 and are projecting higher salary increases,” Nitin Sethi, partner and CEO of Aon’s performance and rewards businesses in India, said, as per the IANS report.
- “We see positive sentiment across most sectors, high investor confidence with sustained foreign direct investment flowing into the country and growing consumer demand across most segments,” he was quoted as saying by IANS.
- High double-digit attrition is the strongest witnessed in more than a decade. The war for talent is back in India, which is likely keep salary increases high, IANS reported.
- The top three sectors with the highest salary increase projected for 2022 for India are technology, ecommerce, and IT-enabled services, according to the IANS report.
- The sectors with the lowest salary increase projected for 2022 are hospitality, engineering services, and energy.
- Roopank Chaudhary, partner in Aon’s human capital business, said: “Despite another wave of Covid-19 hitting the nation hard, Indian organisations have displayed resilience in riding through the tough times.”
- While pandemic risk in India continues, the business sentiment and salary projections for 2022 shows that employers are building for growth and are much better prepared than in 2020, Chaudhary added.