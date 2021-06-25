New Delhi: The government on Friday extended deadlines for various income tax compliances and said the amount paid by an employer to employees for COVID-19 treatment would be tax exempt. Also, ex-gratia payment received from employer by family members in case of death of an employee due to COVID-19 would be exempt from income tax, Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur said. Also Read - Aadhaar-PAN Card Linking Deadline Extended Till September 30, Here’s How to Do it | Step-by-step Guide Here

The income tax department, in a statement, said the payment deadline for Vivad Se Vishwas direct tax dispute resolution scheme has been extended by two months till August 31. Taxpayers can make payments till October 31 with additional amount of interest.

Extension of 3 months granted for PAN-Aadhaar linking – from 30th June-30th Sept. For payment without, interest extension is granted by 2 months from 30th June to 31st Aug. Closing the scheme with interest in the next 2 months by 31st of Oct: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2021

The last date for PAN-Aadhaar linking too has been extended by three months to September 30, 2021. The deadline for employers to furnish Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) certificate in Form 16 to employees too has been extended till July 31, from July 15, 2021.

(with inputs from agencies)