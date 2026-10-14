Good News for employees? Salaries in India may rise 9.1% in 2027; Check which sectors Will lead

Salaries in India are expected to rise by 9.1% in 2027, according to Aon's latest survey. NBFCs may lead with 10.1% salary hikes, followed by the energy and real estate sectors, as companies focus on retaining skilled employees.

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Salaries in India are expected to increase by an average of 9.1% in 2027, according to a new report by global professional services firm Aon. The expected hike is slightly higher than the 9% average salary increase recorded in 2026. The findings are based on Aon’s Annual Salary Increase and Turnover Survey for India 2026-27. The survey studied more than 1,200 organisations across 45 industries to understand salary trends, employee turnover and hiring challenges.

The report suggests that companies plan to continue investing in employees while keeping a close watch on business costs. Strong consumer demand, continued investments and export growth are among the factors supporting business confidence.

Which sectors may offer the highest salary hikes in 2027?

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are expected to offer the highest average salary increase in 2027, at 10.1%. The energy sector may follow with a 9.9% hike, while real estate and infrastructure companies are expected to offer an average increase of 9.8%.

Here is a look at the expected salary hikes across these sectors:

NBFCs: 10.1%

Energy: 9.9%

Real estate and infrastructure: 9.8%

Overall average across industries: 9.1%

These figures are industry-wide estimates. The actual hike offered to an employee may depend on the company, job role, performance, experience and skills.

Companies to focus on key skills and employees

The report highlights a change in how companies are planning salary increases. Instead of raising pay equally across their workforce, employers are increasingly focusing on employees with specialised skills and those who play an important role in business growth.

Roopank Chaudhary, Partner and Rewards Consulting Leader for Talent Solutions India at Aon, said stable salary budgets are allowing companies to take a more focused approach to compensation.

The report also points to a rise in non-merit pay adjustments, particularly in manufacturing and technology. These adjustments can help companies bring salaries closer to market rates or address pay gaps for employees with skills that are in high demand.

Employee turnover rises to 18%

Retaining employees remains a challenge for companies. According to the survey, the overall employee attrition rate rose to 18% in 2026, compared with 16.2% in 2025 and 17.1% in 2024.

Attrition refers to the rate at which employees leave an organisation over a period of time. A rising rate can increase the pressure on companies to recruit, train and retain workers.

Employers are therefore looking at ways to keep skilled employees, including competitive pay, better career opportunities and more targeted rewards.

AI use increases across workplaces

Artificial intelligence is also changing how companies operate and plan their workforce.

The survey found that the established use of AI productivity tools increased to 56% in 2026 from 46.1% in the previous year. Their use has expanded across the major job categories covered by the study.

As businesses adopt more AI tools, employees may need to develop new skills and adapt to changing job requirements. The findings also show why companies are paying greater attention to the skills needed to support their future business plans.

What employees should know about the 2027 salary hike

The projected 9.1% increase is an average across industries and does not mean every employee will receive the same hike. Some workers may receive a higher increase, while others may get a smaller raise or no increment, depending on their employer’s policies and performance assessments.

Employees should also consider the difference between a salary hike and an increase in take-home pay. Changes in taxes, deductions and salary structure can affect the amount credited to their bank accounts.

Overall, Aon’s latest projection points to relatively stable salary growth in India in 2027. However, the report suggests that employers will pay closer attention to specialised skills, employee retention and the value that compensation spending brings to their businesses.

(With IANS inputs)