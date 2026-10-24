Good news for EPFO pensioners: Minimum monthly pension likely to see 7.5 times hike

EPF Minimum Pension: The minimum pension for retired employees covered by the EPF is currently ₹1,000 per month. The government may now increase this minimum pension. Pensioners may receive a significant gift at the EPFO ​​meeting to be held in Gujarat next month.

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Good news for EPFO pensioners: Minimum monthly pension likely to see 7.5 times hike (File)

A major demand of millions of EPS pensioners across the country could be fulfilled next month. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) may increase the minimum monthly pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,500. According to a report in Business Standard, the 240th meeting of the EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees (CBT) is expected to be held on November 19 in Gir, Gujarat. This meeting may consider increasing the minimum monthly pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS).

In September 2014, the central government set the minimum pension under the EPS at ₹1,000 per month. Inflation has risen exponentially in the country over the past decade. Consequently, pensioner organizations and trade unions have been demanding an increase in the minimum pension. They argue that a meager ₹1,000 is insufficient to meet medical expenses and basic necessities in today’s times. The unions are also demanding that the monthly minimum pension be increased to ₹7,500, along with the addition of a dearness allowance (DA).

Minimum wage has been increased

The likelihood of an increase in the minimum pension this time is also strong because the central government recently raised the mandatory salary threshold for employees covered by the EPFO ​​from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per month. Recently, Union Labor and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also indicated that the government was reviewing the rules and taking a positive stance on the demand for an increase in pensions.

Meeting will be held on November 19

This meeting on November 19th is also considered significant because, after many years, the Board will be moving from the EPFO ​​headquarters in East Kidwai Nagar, Delhi, to meet in another state. All eyes are now on this crucial meeting on November 19.

PF withdrawals will be quick through UPI?

There’s also another good news for the more than 75 million members of the EPFO. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is working on a major feature. It has begun testing the withdrawal of provident fund balances through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in collaboration with banks. Money Control reported this information, quoting a senior government official.

Service is expected to launch by December

The official stated in the report that this feature will allow EPFO ​​subscribers to withdraw their provident fund balances via UPI. It is expected to be formally launched by the end of December.

Under current rules, a subscriber must maintain at least 25% of their EPF balance in their account. Subscribers can withdraw up to 75% of their EPF balance for short-term needs under unified categories, including essential expenses like education, marriage, and housing.