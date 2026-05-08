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Good news for EPFO subscribers: Now you can withdraw PF via ATM, UPI soon; Check details

Good news for EPFO subscribers: Now you can withdraw PF via ATM, UPI soon; Check details

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) launched EPFO ​​3.0 last year, which aims to modernize the digital framework and processes.

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New Delhi: EPFO Big Updates: There is good news for around 8 crore subscribers of EPFO. You will be able to withdraw your Provident Fund (PF) money through ATM and UPI. The facility is expected to go live by the end of May, making access to PF money even easier and faster. Sources of ET Now have given this information. According to the EPFO ​​dashboard, EPFO ​​has around 7,98,24,491 members. Of these, more than 7.74 crore members have been Aadhaar verified by KYC. Of these, 82,11,182 are pensioners.

What is EPFO ​​3.0?

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) launched EPFO ​​3.0 last year, which aims to modernize the digital framework and processes. This new system will be fully implemented by mid-2026. This will make all processes related to PF user-friendly.

What Will Be The Benefit?

With this new system, EPFO ​​members will have easy access to PF, auto-claim settlement and fund transfer to bank account of choice. The most important upgrade will be the facility of PF withdrawal through ATM and UPI.

How Much Money Can Be Withdrawn?

EPFO ​​will decide the maximum withdrawal limit. According to this, only up to 50% of the total PF balance can be withdrawn from UPI or ATM.

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How This Facility Will Work?

EPFO ​​will issue dedicated ATM cards to subscribers. This card will be directly linked to the PF account. You can withdraw your PF money from any ATM. Apart from this, PF balance can also be transferred through UPI.

Who Can Avail This Facility?

EPFO ​​members have to fulfill certain conditions. As such, should have an active UAN. UAN to KYC documents should be linked with Aadhaar, PAN, bank account number and IFSC code.

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