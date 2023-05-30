Home

Good News For Farmers: Maharashtra Announces Rs 6,000 Annual Financial Aid For Them

Mumbai: In a piece of good news for lakhs of farmers, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a new financial scheme under which more than one crore beneficiaries in the state will be paid Rs 6,000 every year. Named as Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Yojana, the scheme was approved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Giving details, the chief minister said the amount was in addition to Rs 6,000 paid to farmers in instalments per year by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

“Today, decisions have been taken for the farmers in the cabinet meeting. Central Government had decided to give Rs 6,000 annually to farmers, and the same decision has been taken by the state in which Rs 6,000 will be given to farmers from the state,” Eknath Shinde said.

Mumbai | Today, decisions have been taken for the farmers in the cabinet meeting. Central Government had decided to give Rs 6,000 annually to farmers, and the same decision has been taken by the state in which Rs 6,000 will be given to farmers from the state: Maharashtra Chief… pic.twitter.com/E6z1ikHrIs — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said more than one crore cultivators will benefit from the state government’s scheme.

During the State Budget presentation in the Assembly earlier, Fadnavis said that his government will transfer Rs 6,000 per year to the bank accounts of farmers on the lines of the Union Government’s flagship PM-KISAN scheme.

He had also stated that the state government will bear the cost of Rs 6,900 crore for the direct transfer to farmers and it is expected to benefit 1.15 crore agrarian families. Apart from this, Fadnavis said the farmers will get crop insurance at just Re 1.

The Maharashtra government’s announcement which coincides with the completion of 9 years of PM Modi at the Centre, is being seen as a major bid to reach out to farmers ahead of the state assembly polls later this year.

