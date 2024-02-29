Good News For Farmers: Union Cabinet Clears Rs 24,400 Crore Fertiliser Subsidy For Kharif Season

Home

The subsidy scheme will ensure the availability of fertilisers to farmers at subsidised, affordable, and reasonable prices.

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing farmers’s protests, the Union Cabinet has approved a subsidy scheme for farmers. It has brought a Rs 24,420 crore proposal for fixing the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) rates on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers and the inclusion of 3 new fertiliser grades under the NBS scheme for the Kharif season 2024 (April to September this year).

Notably, the scheme will ensure the availability of fertilisers to farmers at subsidised, affordable, and reasonable prices, according to an official statement issued after the meeting. This will also result in a rationalisation of subsidies for P&K fertilisers in view of recent trends in the international prices of fertilisers and inputs.

How Will It Help Farmers?

The inclusion of three new grades in NBS will support promoting balanced soil health and offer alternatives for farmers to choose fertilisers fortified with micronutrients as per the soil requirement, the statement said.

The subsidy on P&K fertilisers will be provided based on approved rates for Kharif 2024 (applicable from April 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024) to ensure smooth availability of these fertilisers to the farmers at affordable prices. The government is making available 25 grades of P&K fertilisers to farmers at subsidised prices through fertiliser manufacturers and importers to help them enhance production and increase earnings.

Cabinet Approves Amendment To MMDR Act

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the amendment in the MMDR Act to specify the royalty rate on 12 critical and strategic minerals, an official statement said. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Mines said in a statement.

“The Union Cabinet… approved the amendment of the Second Schedule to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act) for specifying the rate of royalty in respect of 12 critical and strategic minerals,” the statement said.

The 12 critical and strategic minerals are beryllium, cadmium, cobalt, gallium, indium, rhenium, selenium, tantalum, tellurium, titanium, tungsten, and vanadium, it said. This completes the exercise of the rationalisation of royalty rates for all 24 critical and strategic minerals, the Ministry said.

The government notified the royalty rate of four critical minerals, namely glauconite, potash, molybdenum and the platinum group of minerals, on March 15, 2022 and of 3 critical minerals, lithium, niobium and rare earth elements, on October 12, 2023.

As per the statement, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023, which came into force on August 17, 2023, listed 24 critical and strategic minerals in Part D of the First Schedule of the MMDR Act. The amendment provided that mining leases and composite licenses for these 24 minerals shall be auctioned by the central government.

The approval for the specification of the rate of royalty will enable the Center to auction blocks for these 12 minerals for the first time in the country. The royalty rate on minerals is an important financial consideration for the bidders in the auction of blocks, the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)

