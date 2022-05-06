New Delhi: Grounded since 2019 due to poor financial situation, Jet Airways is currently in the process of re-launching operations under its new promoters Jalan-Kalrock Consortium. The much-loved airline has not flown since April 17, 2019, after it ran into a huge debt. Jet Airways also conducted its test flight to and from the Hyderabad airport on Thursday in a step towards obtaining the air operator certificate.Also Read - SpiceJet Aircraft Was on 'Autopilot Mode' When Turbulence Occurred; DGCA to Inspect Entire SpiceJet Fleet

A video has been shared by Jet Airways on its official Twitter handle which shows the plane taking off. "Today, May 5, our 29th birthday, Jet Airways flew again! An emotional day for all of us who have been waiting, working, and praying for this day, as well as for Jet's loyal customers who can't wait for Jet to commence operations again," Jet Airways said.

Today, May 5, our 29th birthday, Jet Airways flew again! An emotional day for all of us who have been waiting, working, and praying for this day, as well as for Jet's loyal customers who can't wait for Jet to commence operations again. pic.twitter.com/2HcSHa0bTS — Jet Airways (@jetairways) May 5, 2022

A test flight is conducted to prove the aviation regulator DGCA that the aircraft and its components are operating normally. After the test flight on Thursday, an airline has to conduct proving flights after which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will grant the air operator certificate (AOC).

NOTE: Proving flights are operated as part of the last stages of the process of getting an Air Operator Certification (AOC) by an airline.

Proving flights are operated with the pilots, cabin crew, DGCA officials, and any airline personnel required to support the flight. The ground operations of the airline as well as the cockpit and cabin crew of the flight are tested for their operational knowledge, and for adherence to pre-defined SOPs and regulatory guidelines.

Faculties for the flyers

Jet Airways will offer two-class facilities for flyers as part of the airline’s plan to return with a hybrid of no-frills and premium services. There will be a business class under which flyers will be offered free meals and other premium services. There will also be low-cost economy class. In the economy class, passengers will have to pay for on-board meals.

Jet Airways 2.0 commercial plan

Jet Airways will use Boeing 737 Next Generation (737NG). The airline has already hired over 200 people across most major functions. The promoters have appointed former SpiceJet and Vistara executive Sanjiv Kapoor as CEO.

What is the current situation of Jet Airways?

The Naresh Goyal-founded Jet Airways, which operated its first commercial flight on May 5, 1993 flew commercially for the last time on April 18, 2019 as it collapsed under a pile of debt.

The company then entered bankruptcy proceedings, and was acquired by a consortium of UAE-based businessman Murari Jalan and UK-based Kalrock Capital. The consortium has committed to a funding of 180 Million Dollar, of which 60 Million Dollar will be used to repay the airline’s existing dues.