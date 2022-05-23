New Delhi: The Union Government on Monday relaxed the family pension rules for missing central government employees. The move is expected to bring major relief to families of those serving in terrorist-affected areas such as Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast as well as Maoist-hit regions.Also Read - What Will Be The Prices Of Petrol, Diesel In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities After Reduction in Excise Duty

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, in all cases where a government servant covered by the National Pension System (NPS) goes missing during service, the benefits of the family pension will be immediately paid to the family and in case he reappears and resumes service, the amount paid as family pension during the intervening time of his missing period can be accordingly deducted from his salary.

Earlier, the family pension was not paid to the family till the missing government employee was declared dead in accordance with the law or till seven years had passed since he went missing. According to Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, cases of abduction of central government employees working in violence-prone areas have come to the fore and therefore to instill confidence and to protect them and their families' interests, the changes in the pension rules were brought about.

The minister informed that if a government servant covered by the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 goes missing, the benefits of arrears of salary, family pension, retirement gratuity, and leave encashment, among other benefits are paid to the families of the missing employees in accordance with the instructions issued dated June 25, 3013.

He said the matter has been examined in consultation with the Department of Personnel and Training, Department of Financial Services and Department of Expenditure and considering the hardship faced by the family of such government servants, it has been decided to extend the same benefits (as applicable to those under the CCS (Pension) rules) to the families of government servants covered by NPS.

What Does the New Order Say: In Points