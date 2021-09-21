HDFC Home Loan Interest Rate: Here comes a piece of good news for the home buyers. The Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) Bank on Tuesday announced to offer home loan interest rates from 6.7 per cent. “We are pleased to announce the special home loans rates for the upcoming festive season,” Renu Sud Karnad, managing director, HDFC Ltd in a statement.Also Read - Good News For Loan Seekers As Banks Offer Record Low Rates. Details Here

It must be noted that the limited-period offer on home loan has already been effective from September 20 and the home loan interest rate has been fixed at 6.7 per cent, irrespective of the loan amount. The home buyers must note that the special loan rate will be linked to the borrowers credit score. Also Read - Good News For Pensioners: SBI Revamps Pension Seva Website For Ease of Services | Check Full List of Facilities

Speaking to News 18, HDFC managing director said that the housing is much more affordable today than it ever was and in the last couple of years, property prices have more or less remained the same in major pockets across the country while income levels have gone up. He said that the record low interest rates, subsidies under PMAY and the tax benefits have also helped. Also Read - SBI Cuts Home Loan Interest Rate to 6.7 Per Cent for Any Amount, Waives Processing Fees | Deets Inside

How to apply for home loan: The HDFC bank in a statement said that the concession on home loan interest rate will be applicable till October 31 and the customers can also apply for home loans online by visiting www.hdfc.com. Customers can also apply for home loans online by visiting www.hdfc.com.

Apart from the HDFC bank, several other banks in a couple of months, have slashed the interest on homeloans in an effort to woo new homebuyers during the upcoming festive season.

Notably, the State Bank of India (SBI) earlier slashed the home loan interest rates to 6.7 per cent for any loan amount. This is the first time a bank is providing home loans at a uniform rate.

Prior to this, the Kotak Mahindra Bank slashed its home loan interest to 6.50, lowest rate across the industry. The reduced rate will be applicable on all loan amounts in both fresh and balance transfer cases.

Other banks to slash the home loan include Punjab National Bank which on September 17 announced festive offers for home loans at 6.60 percent irrespective of any upper ceiling limit.