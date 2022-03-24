New Delhi: Housing brokerage firm Anarock, which got the mandate to sell around 5,400 unsold flats of erstwhile Amrapali group, on Thursday announced that it has facilitated the sale of 150 units for Rs 70 crore in the last one month and expects a total sales booking of over Rs 2,200 crore in the next four years.Also Read - Noida DM Offers to Train 'Running Boy' Pradeep For Army, Assures Assistance For Mother's Treatment

“We have got the mandate as exclusive channel partner for the sale of around 5,400 unsold homes in projects by the erstwhile Amrapali Group. The total sales bookings in value terms is estimated at about Rs 2,200 crore,” Anarock Vice Chairman Santhosh Kumar told news agency PTI. Also Read - ‘Hard Work Should Be Silent’: Pradeep Mehra Whose Midnight Run Video Went Viral | Watch

Anarock, which was founded by Anuj Puri in April 2017, said it would deploy proprietary PropTech marketing tools to market these projects. Also Read - 'His Josh is Commendable': Retired General Offers to Train 19-Year-Old Noida Boy Whose Midnight Run Video Went Viral

The company further added that it has already facilitated sales of 150 units for Rs 70 crore within just 30 days.

In the first phase, the properties on offer range from 1 BHKs to penthouses priced between Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore in 20 projects in Noida and Greater Noida.

According to Anarock, all included projects of Amrapali group will be completed and delivered by June 2024 at an estimated project cost of Rs 8,189.82 crore.

As per the estimate, Rs 3,870.38 crore will come from sold inventory, Rs 2,215.79 crore via marketing of currently unsold inventory, Rs 951.15 crore from attached properties, Rs 342.74 crore via surrendered units, and Rs 88.97 crore through marketable commercial spaces, and sale of FAR (Floor Area Ratio) for about Rs 1,220 crore.

The total unsold stock in the two cities collectively stood at 64,010 units by 2019-end and it came down to 50,260 units by 2021-end, Anarock said in a statement.