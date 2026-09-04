Good news for Indian economy amid global wars as forex reserves hit all-time high of $740.803 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves hit an all-time high of $740.803 billion, jumping by $11.475 billion in the week ended August 28.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/good-news-for-indian-economy-amid-global-wars-as-forex-reserves-hit-all-time-high-of-740-803-billion-8516923/ Copy

India forex reserves

Mumbai: In a significant boost for the domestic economy amid ongoing global geopolitical conflicts, India’s foreign exchange reserves surged by $11.475 billion to reach a record high of $740.803 billion for the week ended August 28. Official data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday highlights strong financial stability and rising foreign inflows. The latest gain marks a notable increase of $49.696 billion since the end of March and reflects a substantial year-on-year growth of $46.574 billion.

All-Time High Reserves: Foreign exchange reserves jumped by $11.475 billion to touch a record level of $740.803 billion in the week ended August 28. Read more: Relax! Your old Rs 100 and Rs 50 notes are not getting banned | What is the viral claim on Pre-2005 Mahatma Gandhi series notes?

Fiscal Year Growth: Total reserves have expanded by $49.696 billion compared to end-March levels.

Year-on-Year Increase: The reserves grew by $46.574 billion when compared with the corresponding period from the previous year.

Official Data Source: The updated figures were officially released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

Details on foreign currency assets of India

In addition, foreign currency assets (FCA) — the largest component of reserves –increased by $9.337 billion during the week to $600.67 billion. While FCA holdings were up $48.387 billion from end-March and $16.73 billion higher than a year ago. Moreover, gold reserves rose by $2.191 billion on the week to $116.409 billion. And, gold holdings have increased by $1.014 billion since the end of March and were higher by $29.641 billion from a year earlier.

India’s Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund stood at $18.81 billion, down $43 million from the previous week. SDR holdings were up $188 million from end-March. The country’s reserve position with the IMF decreased by $11 million during the week to $4.914 billion. It was up $106 million from end-March.

Separately, RBI data showed loans and advances to state governments declined to Rs 10,788 crore as of August 21 from Rs 14,225 crore a week earlier, a drop of Rs 3,437 crore. Outstanding advances to state governments were also lower than Rs 27,463 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.

The strong reserves were supported by strong foreign currency inflows following measures introduced by the RBI earlier in June such as special deposit programme for Indians and other non-resident customers. Earlier in September, the RBI noted that India’s banking system has mobilised $136.38 billion in foreign currency inflows through the Reserve Bank of India’s special dollar-rupee swap facility.

As of August 31, foreign currency non-resident (FCNR(B)) deposits contributed $127.23 billion to the total inflows and overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs) accounted for another $5.26 billion, while external commercial borrowings (ECBs) brought in $3.89 billion.

(With inputs from agencies)