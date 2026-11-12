Good news for Indian Economy as India’s GDP growth expected to reach 7.7 pc in Q3, says BofA

BofA Global Research projects India's GDP growth at 7.7% year-on-year in the October-November period, maintaining its full-year FY27 forecast at 7.4% amid strong industrial activity.

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Good news for Indian Economy as India’s GDP growth expected to reach 7.7 pc in Q3, says BofA

New Delhi: In a matter of good news for the country, India’s economic momentum remains resilient, with GDP growth projected to hit 7.7 per cent year-on-year during the October-November period and Gross Value Added (GVA) estimated at 8.1 per cent, according to a BofA Global Research report released on Thursday. Retaining its full-year FY27 GDP forecast at 7.4 per cent and projecting 7.5 per cent for FY28, the brokerage noted that robust manufacturing activity, sustained consumer demand, and healthy credit growth continue to offset global supply-side headwinds, West Asia disruptions and farm-sector weakness. Here are all the details you need to know about the GDP growth projection issued by the BofA Global Research report.

BofA Global Research reports massive growth in manufacturing

The report said that the manufacturing sector of India is expected to grow around 12 per cent, supported by stronger industrial activity, with IIP growth rising to 7.3 per cent in Q3 from 6.2 per cent in Q2, the report showed. Auto sales, power demand, and freight activity remain strong, while bank credit growth continues at around 20 per cent, a report by IANS news agency said.

FY27 GDP growth to now average at 7.7 per cent YoY

“We expect the H1 FY27 GDP growth to now average at 7.7 per cent YoY, modestly lower than 8.1 per cent YoY in H2 FY26. We continue to project GDP growth for the full year at 7.4 per cent YoY for FY27 but see modest upside risks to our GDP growth projections,” said the report.

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What is the nominal GDP growth estimate for Q2 FY27?

The nominal GDP growth estimate for Q2 FY27 is around 13.9 per cent YoY, which will be the highest nominal growth print in almost four years. The growth momentum in India appears quite resilient, however, the downside risks to activity appear largely global in nature.

(With inputs from agencies)