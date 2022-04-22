New Delhi: Indian tourists visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who have Indian bank accounts, will now be able to make UPI payments at shopping mall, retail establishments and other merchants in the Arab nation. The NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), International arm of the National Payment Corporation of India, has announced that BHIM UPI is now live at NEOPAY terminals across the UAE. As the BHIM UPI is active in the UAE, the Indian tourists can now make seamless payments through BHIM UPI across NEOPAY enabled shops and merchant stores.Also Read - Forgot UPI PIN? Here’s How to Generate It. Follow Step-by-step Guide Here

Last year, NIPL and NEOPAY, the payment subsidiary of Mashreq bank, have partnered to create the acceptance infrastructure in the UAE. Also Read - UPI Scam Alert: Do Not Make These Silly Mistakes While Making Online Payment

Giving details, Ritesh Shukla, CEO of NIPL told media, “We are glad to witness BHIM UPI going live in the UAE through our partnership with NEOPAY. This initiative will enable Indian tourists to perform payments using BHIM UPI which has emerged as the preferred mode of payment of Indian citizens.” Also Read - UK PM's Downing Street Office Subjected to UAE-linked Spyware Attack

He further added that the NIPL is working towards simplifying digital the payment system and driving digital public goods across the globe with cutting-edge solutions.

The development comes as UAE has been one of the top source markets for Indian travelers.

Vibhor Mundhada, CEO of NEOPAY told media that the collaboration with NIPL will enable thousands of Indian tourists who visit the UAE every year to enjoy safe and seamless transactions.

Designed by the National Payments Corporation of India, UPI is an instant real-time payment system for facilitating inter-bank transactions. Being safe and cost-effective mobile-based payments system, UPI has become one of the most prominent forms of digital payments.

How does it work?

For all the users, it will be mandatory to have a bank account in India with UPI enabled on it. Moreover, they also need an application, like BHIM, to make UPI payments.

Can UPI be accepted everywhere in UAE?

No. The purchases and payments using UPI will only be accepted at those merchants and shops which have NEOPAY terminals.