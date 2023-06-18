Home

Business

Good News For Indians In US Awaiting Green Cards: Eligibility Criteria Relaxed, Check Details

Good News For Indians In US Awaiting Green Cards: Eligibility Criteria Relaxed, Check Details

A Permanent Resident Card or Green Card is a document issued to immigrants to the US as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently. At least 140,000 employment-based green cards are issued green cards each year.

Good News For Indians In US Awaiting Their Green Cards: Eligibility Criteria Relaxed, Check Details (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: The United States of America has announced certain relaxations to the green card eligibility criteria, allowing those waiting for green cards to work and stay in America. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has issued guidance regarding the eligibility criteria for initial and renewal applications for Employment Authorisation Document (EAD) in compelling circumstances is expected to help thousands of Indian technology professionals who are in the agonisingly long wait for Green Card or permanent residency.

Green Card Criteria Relaxations: Key Points

A Permanent Resident Card or Green Card is a document issued to immigrants to the US as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently. At least 140,000 employment-based green cards are issued green cards each year.

However, only seven per cent of those green cards can go to individuals from a single country annually.

As per the immigration guidelines, applicants must meet specific requirements to be eligible for an initial EAD based on compelling circumstances. These include being the principal beneficiary of an approved Form I-140, being in a valid non-immigrant status or authorised grace period, not having filed an adjustment of status application, and meeting certain biometrics and criminal background requirements.

Apart from these, USCIS will exercise discretion to determine whether an applicant demonstrates compelling circumstances justifying the issuance of employment authorisation.

“These measures are a significant step towards supporting individuals facing challenging situations and ensuring their ability to work lawfully in the United States,” said Ajay Bhutoria, a prominent community leader and advocate for immigrant rights, reported Mint.

He highlighted the importance of these measures for individuals and their dependents who find themselves in challenging situations such as serious illness or disability, employer disputes or retaliation, significant harm, or disruptions to employment. Bhutoria said the non-exhaustive list of qualifying circumstances, as provided by USCIS, offers individuals an opportunity to present evidence supporting their case.

“For instance, individuals with approved immigrant visa petitions in oversubscribed categories or chargeability areas may submit evidence like school or higher education enrollment records, mortgage records, or long-term lease records to demonstrate compelling circumstances,” he said.

This provision can prove crucial in situations where families face the potential loss of their home, withdrawal of children from school, or the need to relocate to their home country due to job loss, Bhutoria added.

Foundation of India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), which has been advocating for laid-off H1-B workers, applauded USCIS for taking such a step that would help a large number of Indian IT professionals.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.