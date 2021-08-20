New Delhi: People looking for jobs will get good news soon. The Economic Advisory Committee (EAC) of the Central government has suggested that the working-age limit of the people in the country should be increased. The EAC has also suggested that the Universal Pension System should also be started.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Centre Makes Big Announcement on Family Pension, Says These Children Will Now Receive Major Benefits | Details Here

As per the suggestion of the EAC, at least Rs 2000 should be given as a pension every month. The Economic Advisory Committee has also advocated for providing better arrangements for senior citizens in the country.

As per World Population Prospectus 2019, there will be around 32 crore senior citizens in India by end of 2050. This would be around 19.5% of the country's population. In the year 2019, about 10 percent of India's population or 140 million people are in the category of senior citizens.

The report also suggested that the central and state governments should formulate policies that focus more on skill development. In this effort, all the people living in the unorganized sector, remote areas should be included.