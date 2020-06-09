New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for the motorists as the Central government on Tuesday extended the validity of the driving license, learner’s license, registrations and all other permits till September 30 this year. Also Read - From October 1, BS6 Compliant Vehicles to Display 'Green Sticker'

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also extended the validity of motor vehicle documents like fitness, permit (all types), or any other concerned document.

Making the announcements, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has issued an advisory to all states and UTs to this effect.

Notably, this is the second time the Central government has extended the validity of expired documents such as driving licences or other transport documents.

Prior to this, the Centre had issued another advisory on March 30 this year to all states and Union Territories, saying that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), Driving License, Registration or any other concerned document whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lock-down and which had expired since 1st of Feb, 2020 or would expire till 31st of May 2020, the same may be treated to be valid till 31st of May 2020 for enforcement purposes and that the Enforcement authorities be advised to treat such documents valid till 30th of June, 2020.

The ministry now has urged the states and UTs to consider provisions available under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 or other such provisions available under other Acts, for considering relaxation in requirement of permit, or fees or taxes for renewal / penalty for permits etc to provide relief during these extra ordinary circumstances of COVID-19.