Good News For New Home Buyers In Noida: Registry Camps To Be Set Up On Sundays From March 2024

Noida Flats Latest Updates: The registration department in Uttar Pradesh said it will announce its schedule for facilitating registration and it will be done by setting up camps on Sundays from March 2024.

Certain amendments have been made in recent days to resolve builder-buyer issues in Noida.

Noida News: Here comes a piece of good news for the people who are looking to buy new flats in Noida and Greater Nodia. These home buyers will soon have the convenience of registering their flats on Sundays starting from March. The registration department has already started preparations for the purpose.

Registration Department Seeks Data On Projects

In this regard, the registration department has requested for latest data from Noida and Greater Noida authorities about the projects where builders have agreed to pay 25 per cent of their outstanding dues to the authorities.

It should be noted that permission has been granted for registration by the respective authorities and after the data is received from the authorities, the registration department will announce its schedule for facilitating registration and it will be done by setting up camps on Sundays in March.

Amendments Made To Resolve Builder-Buyer Issues

Notably, certain amendments have been made in recent days to resolve builder-buyer issues and the builders are being provided with benefits, including a waiver of interest during the two-year COVID-19 period, among others. But the benefits can only be given once the builder is prepared to pay the entire 25 per cent due to the authorities.

Nearly builders of 40 projects in Noida and Greater Noida have agreed with both authorities to pay their 25 per cent dues. Moreover, the registration department in UP has requested data from both authorities to ascertain how many builders have deposited the money and how many have been issued NOCs for registration.

Deadline For Allotment Of 44 Industrial Plots Extended

In another development, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has extended the deadline till February 27 its scheme for allotment of 44 industrial plots through which it expects to earn a revenue of Rs 5,000 crore. Interestingly, the land allotment for industries would also generate 10,000 employment opportunities, according to the GNIDA.

In Noida and Greater Noida, these industrial plots are located in six sectors and range from 135 square metres to 20,354 square metres in area.

GNIDA’s officer on special duty (Industries) Saumya Srivastava told Money Control that the Industrial Scheme was floated by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) with a registration closing date of February 19 and the registration closing date for this scheme has now been extended to February 27 (Tuesday). She said other terms and conditions of the scheme remain unchanged.

During the launch of the scheme, GNIDA CEO N G Ravi Kumar had said that Greater Noida has emerged as a hub of industrial investment. He had added that because of the increasing demand and need of entrepreneurs, the scheme has been launched and the possession of plots will be given within the stipulated time.

Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.