Good news for Odisha government employees: CM Mohan Majhi raises DA to 63%, Check effective date and salary payment details

Odisha has announced a 3% Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for state government employees, taking it from 60% to 63%. The revised allowance will be effective from July 1, 2026, and the increased amount will be paid along with November salaries.

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Good news for Odisha government employees: CM Mohan Majhi raises DA to 63%, Check effective date and salary payment details (DA hike- Representational image)

The Odisha government has announced a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, bringing the total allowance from 60 per cent to 63 per cent. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the decision, providing relief to thousands of government employees in the state. The increased DA will be effective retrospectively from July 1, 2026. This means employees will also be eligible for the additional amount for the period starting July 2026.

According to the announcement, the revised DA will be paid in cash along with employees’ November 2026 salaries. Employees will therefore receive the increased allowance in their November pay, along with the applicable arrears.

STORY | Odisha govt hikes Dearness Allowance by 3 per cent Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced a three per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees. The DA for government employees has now increased from 60 per cent to 63 per cent. READ: https://t.co/jiaTydhotf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2026

Odisha DA Hike 2026: Pensioners also to benefit

The decision will also benefit retired government employees. The Odisha government has announced a corresponding 3 per cent increase in the Temporary Increase (TI), the pension benefit equivalent to DA, for state pensioners.

The revised pension benefit will also come into effect from July 1, 2026. Pensioners will receive the increased amount along with their November 2026 pension.

According to reports, around 8.5 lakh government employees and pensioners across Odisha are expected to benefit from the decision.

What is Dearness Allowance (DA)?

Dearness Allowance is an additional amount paid by the government to its employees to help them deal with rising prices and inflation. It is calculated as a percentage of an employee’s basic salary. The government revises DA from time to time to help employees maintain their purchasing power as the cost of essential goods and services increases.