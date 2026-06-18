Good news for over 7 crore EPFO subscribers as Modi govt ratifies 8.25 pc EPF interest rate for FY26

The Union Finance Ministry has ratified an 8.25% interest rate on Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) deposits for FY26, bringing direct relief to over seven crore subscribers.

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EPFO- File image-IANS

EPFO update: In a matter of good news for Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers, the government has reportedly ratified an interest rate of 8.25 per cent on Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) deposits for the financial year 2025-26. With the announcement of the big move, the government organisation has paved the way for the credit of interest into the accounts of more than seven crore contributing subscribers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Here are all the details you need to know about the decision taken by the EPFO.

Finance Ministry approves 8.25 per cent interest rate

Amid the ongoing global slowdown, the Finance Ministry has approved the 8.25 per cent interest rate recommended by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the apex decision-making body of the EPFO. As per a report carried by news agency IANS, the interest amount is expected to be credited to subscribers’ accounts later this month.

Also read: Alert EPFO users! UAN no longer requires mandatory activation via OTP; Here’s how to activate it using facial recognition

The CBT, chaired by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, had decided on March 2, 2026, to retain the EPF interest rate at 8.25 per cent for FY26. This marks the third consecutive year that the retirement fund body has maintained the same rate for its subscribers.

When will EPFO subscribers receiving interest rates?

Following the CBT’s decision, the proposal was sent to the Finance Ministry for concurrence, as the Government acts as the guarantor of EPF deposits. With the ministry now giving its approval, EPFO expected to begin the process of crediting the interest to members’ accounts. The development comes at a time when EPFO is preparing to roll out major digital reforms under its upcoming EPFO 3.0 platform.

What is the EPFO UPI withdrawal facility?

Subscribers may soon be able to withdraw their provident fund savings directly through UPI applications and EPF-linked ATMs. Developed in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India, this new facility has reportedly completed its testing phase and is expected to be officially rolled out shortly.

Also read: EPFO online withdrawal: How to withdraw your Provident Fund amount by following these easy steps

Under this upcoming framework, members will be permitted to instantly transfer up to 75 percent of their EPF balance into their bank accounts via ATM networks and UPI-enabled platforms. Industry experts note that this digital transition will eliminate extensive paperwork, minimize processing timelines, and enhance transparency and accountability throughout the withdrawal process.

(With inputs from agencies)