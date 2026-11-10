Good news for passengers as Indian Railways set to run special train between Lucknow and Mumbai; check stoppages and fares

The train will halt at Unnao, Kanpur Central, Orai, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan and Thane before reaching Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 3:35 am the next day.

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Indian Railways

New Delhi: Owing to the rising passenger rush on trains during the festive season, the Indian Railways is currently operating special trains across the country. A one-way reserved festival special train will run from Lucknow to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) on Tuesday.

Train number 04258 Lucknow–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Festival Special Express will depart from Lucknow station at 9:45 pm. The train will pass through Unnao, Kanpur Central, Orai, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan and Thane before reaching Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 3:35 am the following day.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Northern Railway, Lucknow, Samarth Gupta, said that the train will have a total of 20 coaches, including AC, sleeper and general-category coaches.

Railways adds coaches to Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat

The New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Festival Special will now run with 20 coaches instead of 16. South Central Railway (SCR) has also announced special trains between Charlapalli and Raxaul, while Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced specials between Chandigarh and Purnia Junction. With heavy rush expected on trains during Diwali and Chhath Puja, the railways hope these steps will bring relief to passengers.

Three railway zones, Northern, South Central and Northeast Frontier, have announced a set of important changes and released detailed timetables for new special trains. The result is a lot more seats on the Vande Bharat Express for people heading out from Delhi-NCR to Patna, and a much easier trip home to Bihar for migrants travelling back from South India, Punjab and Haryana.

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Special will now have 20 coaches

More passengers can now travel on the New Delhi-Patna Junction Vande Bharat Festival Special trains, as Northern Railway has added coaches. Trains numbered 02252 and 02251 will both run with 20 coaches instead of the current 16 on the New Delhi-Patna Junction-New Delhi route.

Also Read | Diwali, Chhath Special Trains: Indian Railways deploys over 100 trains, including Vande Bharat, for passengers – Check names, routes, dates and timings

From New Delhi on November 9 and from Patna Junction on November 10 the trains will run with the longer formation. The added coaches will let hundreds of extra passengers book confirmed seats.