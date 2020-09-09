New Delhi: To give ultimate comfort at low cost to passengers during their journey, the Indian Railways is planning to upgrade the three-tier non-AC Sleeper Class and unreserved General Class coaches to AC (air-conditioned) coaches. With this initiative, the Railways will roll out all-AC trains without making passengers to pay more for their travel. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: Know The Ticket-Booking Process For 80 Special Trains to Run From Sept 12

Moreover, to make it an affordable affair for general passengers, the Railways said the redesigned Sleeper Class coach will be economical AC 3-tier Class in between the AC 3-tier Class and non-AC Sleeper Class. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: Ticket Booking For 80 New Special Trains Begins Today | Check Guidelines

As per reports, the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala has been asked to make the prototype of the upgraded Sleeper Class coach, which will have 83 berths instead of the current 72. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: 3 Pairs of Special Trains to Run From Odisha For Migrant Workers to Join Workplaces in Gujarat | Read Here

Estimated to cost around Rs 2.8 crore to Rs 3 crore, about 230 such coaches will be manufactured in the first phase.

On the other hand, the unreserved General Class coaches will also be upgraded as 100-seater AC Class. The initial design has the provision for 105 seats per coach.