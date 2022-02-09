New Delhi: Pensioners, here’s an important update for you. You will not have to stand in long queues to get your pensions. The social welfare department of the Delhi government on Wednesday said it has made the whole pension disbursement process online. The move from the government has been done to ensure that beneficiaries of the Delhi government’s pension scheme do not face any inconvenience.Also Read - Now Convert Old Petrol, Diesel Vehicles Into EVs In Delhi. Know How Here

Giving details, Delhi social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said the move will help eliminate corruption and provide convenience to the beneficiaries.

"Revolutionary step of Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi. To eliminate corruption and provide convenience to the public, the entire process of pension is now online. Today, the first digital payment has been made. This is a one of a kind initiative in the country. We have been able to reach this point only because of our honest politics (sic)," Gautam tweeted.

He further added that the disbursal system could not be digitised earlier due to technical issues but the department managed to find the solution after several rounds of meetings with the Centre.

“There will be no hindrance or delay in pension cases. The whole process —- from filling the application form to disbursement of pension — is now online. People will not have to stand in queues now,” he further added.

With this step from the Delhi government, the retired employees would not be made to run from pillar to post to get their pensions.

“Now people will not have to face any inconvenience by standing in queues at government offices,” the department said in a statement.