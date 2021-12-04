Life Certificate Submission 2021 Latest Update: Here comes a piece of good news for the pensioners across the country. The Central government has in a recent notice extended the deadline for them to submit Life Certificate. As per the fresh notification, the deadline for submitting life certificate has now been extended to December 31.Also Read - Omicron: Tunisia Confirms First Case of Omicron Variant; Strain Found in Citizen Returning From Istanbul

In the notification, the Central government said that the decision has been taken in view of the ongoing Covid pandemic and the inability of senior citizens to go out due to risk of the virus. Also Read - Karnataka: Family Robbed at Gunpoint On Pretext Of Giving 'Omicron Vaccine Jab'; 2 held

Also known as Jeevan Pramaan Patra, Life certificate is an essential document of existence for pensioners which acts as a proof that the beneficiaries are alive. Also Read - Karnataka Schools, Colleges Given Fresh Directions On Cluster Management Over Omicron Threat

Every year, the pensioners generally submit life certificates by November 30. However, this year, the Department of Pension & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW) in an office memorandum on December 1 announced the extension of the deadline to submit life certificate. In the notification, the DoPPW noted that a large number of central government employees who have retired have to physically visit bank branches to submit life certificate.

“In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in various states and keeping in view of vulnerability of elderly population to Corona Virus, it has now been decided to extend the existing timeline for submission of Life Certificate for all age group of pensioners from 30/11/2021 onwards,” the DoPPW said in the memorandum.

The department also made it clear that during this period, all pensioners will receive their pension uninterrupted from the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs).

“Now, all Central Government pensioners may submit Life Certificate till 31st December 2021. During this extended period, the pension will be continued to be paid by the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) uninterrupted,” added the notice from the department.

The DoPPW also noted that the measures were put in place to ensure that there was no rush at the bank branches amid the Covid-19 situation while obtaining life certificates.