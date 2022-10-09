New Delhi: Pensioners who have grievances and are not able to express them to authorities, here comes a big update for you. Now you can register concerns or grievances related to the pension at the principal account general office. Some toll-free numbers and voicemail services have been launched now and the pensioners can avail it for their concerns to be addressed.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Here’s What Govt Employees Can Do In Case Dearness Allowance Hike Denied

"Attention pensioners. Now, you can register your concerns at Principal Accountant General Office easily. Toll Free Number 1800-2200-14. Monday to Friday. 9.30AM to 6.00PM. Voicemail service 020-71177775 available 24/7," finance ministry said on Friday.

The pensioners need to know that there is a Centralised Pension Grievances Redress And Monitoring System also to address their concerns. It is an online computerised system that has been developed for speedy redressal of grievances of pensioners besides providing them fast access. Moreover, pensioners can appeal if they are not satisfied with the redressal of their grievance.

In December last year, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions had expressed concern over delay in disposal of pensioners’ grievances beyond the stipulated time limit of 60 days. The department later asked the Centre to constitute social audit panels to identify core complaints prone areas and streamline their systems.

Keeping note of the steep increase in the number of re-registered grievances over the years, the panel suggested to have an accountability mechanism in place and explore the feasibility of holding the grievance redressal authorities concerned answerable for summarily disposing of grievances without appropriate qualitative action.