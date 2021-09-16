SBI Pension Seva Alert: Here comes a piece of good news for the pensioners. The State Bank of India (SBI) has revamped the website for the pensioners called the SBI Pension Seva. It must be noted that the Pension Seva is a website where pensioners of SBI can log in and check their pension-related details instantly.Also Read - SBI Cuts Home Loan Interest Rate to 6.7 Per Cent for Any Amount, Waives Processing Fees | Deets Inside

"Good news for all Pensioners! We have revamped our PensionSeva website for you to manage all your pension-related services with ease," SBI tweeted.

We have revamped our PensionSeva website for you to manage all your pension related services with ease.

SBI Pension Seva: List of services for pensioners

Download of pension slip/Form 16 Pension transactions details Download arrear calculation sheet Investment-related details Life Certificate status Pension Profile Detail

SBI Pension Seva: Benefits for pensioners

SMS alert on mobile phones with pension payment details Pension slip through email/pension paying branch Jeevan Pramaan facility available at bank branches Facility to submit life certificates at any of the SBI Bank’s branch

SBI Pension Seva: Here’s how to raise grievance

To raise any grievance, you can send an email to support.pensionseva@sbi.co.in along with an error screenshot. SMS UNHAPPY’’ and send it at 8008202020 You can also reach out to the bank through its 24X7 customer care service on tollfree number – 18004253800/1800112211. Complaints can also be lodged at banks websites bank.sbi/dgm.customer@sbi.co.in/gm.customer@sbi.co.in.

SBI Pension Seva: How to make registration