Provident Fund Alert: Here comes a piece of good news for the Provident Fund subscribers. The Central government finally approved 8.5% interest on employees’ provident fund for 2020-21. The move from the Centre will bring cheers on the faces of the PF subscribers ahead of Diwali.Also Read - Dearness Allowance Hike to 31 Per Cent For Central Govt Employees Effective From This Date