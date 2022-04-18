New Delhi: In a good news for train passengers, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that Khajuraho station in Madhya Pradesh will be developed as a world class station. He also said Vande Bharat train will halt at this tourist place popular with national and international tourists.Also Read - Wild Bear Strays Into Villages in Madhya Pradesh's Betul; Attacks 4 People, Climbs Up Tree

The minister also said that rail tickets can now be obtained from 45,000 post offices across the country. Soon Road Over Bridges (ROBs)/ Road Under Bridges (RUBs) will be constructed at important places, he added. He also mentioned about the operation of Bharat Gaurav trains like Ramayana Express, electrification which is to be completed by August. By that time, Vande Bharat will also start rolling out.

"Khajuraho station would be turned into a world class station like Rani Kamalapati station in Bhopal and Gandhinagar station in Gujarat," Vaishnaw told reporters here. He also said that railways will fund farmers for setting up solar power units. By this way they can also produce electricity. A pilot will be planned for this purpose," he added.

About changing the name of Dugariya to Bageshwar Dham in the Chhatarpur district, he said if the state government sends a proposal it would be renamed. He also said that One Station One Product Scheme is also being expanded so that local level products will be made available in the market through stations. 1000 stations will be included under this scheme, in which Chhatarpur station will also be included.

During his visit, the Railway Minister also reviewed the works done in the Pradhan Mantri Gram Yojana in Bundelkhand region. He took stock of the development projects of Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Center area. Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar and other public representatives were also present during the inspection.