New Delhi: At a time when the real estate sector is massively affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi-NCR is witnessing an increasing demand for reasonably priced housing phase. A survey by property guide Anarock states that the demand has increased fir housing models with a value of lower than Rs 45 lakh. Notably, the affordable homes accounted for 40% of the demand in 2020, in opposition to 31% earlier than Covid-19 — a rise of 9%. The survey also stated that out of the whole reasonably priced housing demand throughout the nation, almost 38% was from Delhi-NCR, adopted by Kolkata (21%). Also Read - Luxury Penthouse in Hong Kong Sells For Whopping Rs 420 Crore, Most Expensive Flat Ever Sold In Asia!

Notably, the demand for affordable housing in Delhi-NCR cities, specially Gurugram had a share of 32% of the whole demand, adopted by Greater Noida (24%). Also Read - FASTag Mandatory From Today: Kherki Daula Toll Plaza to go 100% Digital, May See Frequent Traffic Jams

According to the survey, over 79,840 reasonably priced models have been launched in Delhi-NCR between 2018 and 2020. Out of this, almost 50% was within the reasonably priced phase. It must be noted here that last 12 months have noticed a complete provide of 18,540 models, out of which reasonably priced housing comprised a share of 61%. Also Read - Tragic: 10-Year-Old Gurugram Boy Accidentally Hangs Himself While Playing With a Cloth Rope

According to the modification of Affordable Housing Policy, 2013, one automotive parking house for every dwelling unit is now free, which implies a purchaser will get the extra facility at no additional price.