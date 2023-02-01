Home

Good News For Salaried Class – New Income Tax Rates Announced in Budget 2023 Check Here

New Income Tax Rate: "Income tax- rebate extended on income up to Rs 7 lakhs in new tax regime", said FM Sitharaman. For the unversed, Sitharaman introduced a new income tax regime while presenting budget 2020.

New Income Tax Rates Announced in Budget 2023

Personal Income Tax Rates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced new personal income tax rates for the salaried class. “Income tax- rebate extended on income up to Rs 7 lakhs in new tax regime”, said FM Sitharaman. Reacting to the big announcement, Karti Chidambaram, Congress MP said,”I am a believer in a low tax regime. So, any tax cuts are welcome because giving more money into the hands of the people is the best way to boost the economy.” For the unversed, Sitharaman introduced a new income tax regime while presenting budget 2020. However, the new tax regime remains optional for taxpayers. The basic personal tax exemption limit was last revised in 2014.

NEW INCOME TAX RATES

0 to Rs 3 lakhs – nil

Rs 3 to 6 lakhs – 5%

Rs 6 to 9 Lakhs – 10%

Rs 9 to 12 Lakhs – 15%

Rs 12 to 15 Lakhs – 20%

Above Rs 15 Lakhs – 30%

BUDGET 5 BIG Announcements For Tax Payers

No changes in the old tax regime New tax regime to become the default tax regime No tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh a year under new tax regime No tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh a year under new tax regime Tax rebate limit raised from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime

Moreover, she added that the average processing time for income tax returns has been reduced from 93 days to 16 days. “The government intends to roll out next-gen common IT Return forms and strengthen grievance redressal”, said Sitharaman.