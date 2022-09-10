New Delhi: SBI customers who are also vehicle owners, pay attention! The State Bank of India (SBI), has launched an exclusive SMS service for you to check your FASTag balance. FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India, operated by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). It employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to enable users for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it by attaching a FASTag (RFID Tag) to his or her vehicle’s windscreen.Also Read - Can Stray Dogs Be Relocated From Their Territory? What Ghaziabad Civic Authority Says

The SBI on Saturday took to Twitter to inform its customers about the service. "Dear SBI FASTag Customer, send an SMS to 7208820019 from your registered mobile number to quickly know your SBI FASTag balance," read the tweet on SBI's official handle.

Dear SBI FASTag Customer, send an SMS to 7208820019 from your registered mobile number to quickly know your SBI FASTag balance. #SBIFastag #SBI #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/mDQQgDl7Mv — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 10, 2022

How to check FASTag balance using SBI’s SMS service?

Customers who have their mobile number registered with SBI, can now verify the balance of their SBI FASTag via SMS service. To conduct the same, they need to send an SMS by typing FTBAL for a single vehicle or FTBAL <Vehicle Number> for a particular vehicle (In case you have multiple SBI FASTags), and then send the SMS to 7208820019 from your registered mobile number know your SBI FASTag balance instantly on the go.

Benefits of FASTag and where to get one

In addition to benefiting drivers on the road, FASTag was introduced to reduce traffic, conserve fuel, and reduce pollution by preventing them to stand in the cue for long at toll plazas to make toll payments in cash as FASTag facilitates the comfort of cashless toll fee payment. An SBI customer can visit any PoS facility in the nation to apply for a FASTag which has a five-year validity period after purchase, and customers just need to recharge using their registered mobile number with SBI to pay toll payments.