New Delhi: Country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced a facility that allows taking loans up to Rs 35 lakh. The Real-Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) facility can be availed using the YONO app. The process is totally digital and requires no paperwork. According to a report by Mint, this will empower the customers digitally and give them an opportunity to get loans even if there are no bank branches near their homes.

However, this facility will only be available to salaried individuals and they must have their salary account with SBI. The bank account will be available digitally. All the documentation and other checks and balances will be completed online.

According to the bank's statement, "Under Real-Time Xpress Credit, Central/State Government and Defence salaried customers of the bank will no longer require to visit the branch to avail a personal loan…The credit checks, eligibility, sanction and documentation will now be done digitally in real-time."

Check Eligibility For SBI Real-Time Xpress Credit

Following people are eligible to get loans from YONO under the new scheme: