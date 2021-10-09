SBI Customer Alert: State Bank of India (SBI) customers, here comes a piece of good news for you. If you have an account in the SBI and want to file Income Tax Return, then you can do it freely. All that you need to do is file your ITR with Tax2Win on the YONO app.Also Read - Income Tax Return Refund: CBDT Issues Rs 75,111 Crore; Direct Link To Check Status

Giving further details, the SBI in a tweet said that its customers can file their ITR on the YONO app. “Do you want to file an ITR? You can do it FREE with Tax2win on YONO. All you need is 5 documents. Download now: sbiyono.sbi,” SBI tweeted. Also Read - SBI Clerk Prelims Results 2021 Out at sbi.co.in, Here's Direct Link to Check Marks

Do you want to file an ITR? You can do it FREE with Tax2win on YONO. All you need is 5 documents. Download now: https://t.co/BwaxSb3HYQ#YONO #Tax2Win #ITR #Offer pic.twitter.com/NXB32NNB60 — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 5, 2021

If you want to file your ITR through the YONO app, then you must take note that there are certain documents that are needed while filing ITR.

PAN card Aadhaar card Form-16 Tax deduction details Interest income certificates Investment proofs for tax saving

Here’s how to do it

The customers have to login to SBI YONO. Then the users have to select the option ‘Shops and Orders’ Now, the candidates have to select ‘ Tax and Investment’ Then one has to select ‘Tax2Win’ After that you can file ITR.

The taxpayers must note that the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) had in September extended the ITR filing deadline FY 2020-21 for individuals till 31 December 2021, mostly for the difficulties faced by taxpayers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was 31st July, 2021 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to 30th September, 2021 vide Circular No.9/2021 dated 20.05.2021, is hereby further extended to 31st December, 2021,” Finance Ministry had said in a statement.