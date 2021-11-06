SBI Customer Alert: Here comes a piece of good news for the SBO customers. They can enjoy free insurance benefits up to Rs 2 lakh. Moreover, the nominee can claim the insurance amount even if the mishap occurs outside India. Notably, the insurance amount is Rs 1 lakh for customers who have opened their accounts before August 28, 2018, whereas, people who opened their Jan Dhan accounts after this date can avail accident death coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh. It must be noted that this free insurance scheme is applicable for those who apply for ‘SBI RuPay Jan Dhan Card‘.Also Read - Good News For SBI Customers! Bank Launches Pre-Approved 2-Wheeler Loan ‘SBI Easy Ride’ on ...

The customers who want to avail this scheme will have to open a Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) account in the bank or they have to have the account from before. Also Read - RBI Slaps Rs 1 Crore Penalty on State of India Over Non-Compliance

They must know that the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) is a financial drive started by the Central government to ensure financial inclusion. This scheme is aimed at providing various financial services like availability of basic savings bank account, access to need based credit, remittances facility, insurance and pension to the excluded sections or people with lower incomes. Also Read - SBI Is New Tenant of Amitabh Bachchan; Check Monthly Rent, Other Details

The SBI customers don’t need to deposit any money while opening their accounts under Jan Dhan Yojana. They just have to get Rupay Debit cards which have several benefits as well. Apart from life insurance, RuPay debit card holders are also eligible to buy protection benefits and other advantages.

The customer must note that to get the benefits of insurance cover in SB Jan Dhan account, they have to first fill the claim form, along with which they have attach a copy of the death certificate of the person for whom the insurance has to be claimed. The other documents required are a copy of the FIR regarding the accident, mortem report, FSL report, and copy of the deceased person’s Aadhar card. All the documents should be submitted within 90 days of the accident to claim the insurance.