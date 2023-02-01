Home

Business

Union Budget 2023 – Good News For Senior Citizens FM Sitharaman Increases Saving Scheme Limit; Details Here

Union Budget 2023 – Good News For Senior Citizens FM Sitharaman Increases Saving Scheme Limit; Details Here

"The senior citizens saving scheme will be extended for a deposit account of Rs. 30 lakh from Rs. 15 lakh, announces Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman," FM Sitharaman announced.

Senior Citizen Saving Scheme

Union Budget 2023: Senior Citizen Savings scheme (SCSS) maximum investment limit has been increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh in Budget 2023. “The senior citizens saving scheme will be extended for a deposit account of Rs. 30 lakh from Rs. 15 lakh, announces Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman,” she announced.

She also announced enhancing the maximum deposit limit for Monthly Income Accounts Scheme from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh for single accounts, and Rs 9 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for joint accounts.

What is Senior Citizen Savings scheme?

For the quarter ending December 31, 2022, the government has raised interest rate on the Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme (SCSS) by 20 bps to 7.6%, from 7.4% per annum.