New Delhi: Some good news seems to be coming along the way of senior executives in Indian companies, as their salaries are projected to increase 8.9 per cent in 2022 from 7.9 per cent in 2021, according to Aon's 11th annual Executive Rewards Survey, released on Wednesday. The projected salary hike of senior executives is the highest in five years. Aon survey analysed data across 475 companies from more than 20 industries and found the median CEO compensation for 2022 has reached Rs 7.05 crore.

According to Pritish Gandhi, director and practice leader, India, for the executive compensation and governance practice at Aon, among the top five sectors, manufacturing leads in salary hikes for senior executives at 9.3 per cent salary hike, followed by technology and IT Enabled Services (ITES) at 9.2 per cent, life sciences at 8.4 per cent, and consumer at 8 per cent, reported Economic Times.

Further, the survey data revealed that for CEOs, pay at risk, which is the sum of variable pay and long-term incentives (LTI) to total compensation stands near 60 per cent, while c-level executives including the chief operating officer, chief financial officer, sales head and chief human resources officer follow closely at 50 per cent.

“Not only is the average executive compensation increase highest in five years, but variable pay, and equity grants have also risen as companies cannot risk losing key talent at senior levels as this has implications on delivering business performance,” ET quoted Nitin Sethi, partner and CEO, India for human capital solutions at Aon, as saying.

CEOs received an annual long-term incentive on average is 125 per cent of fixed pay. As per the survey, most companies use a mix of performance and retention-based grants, with at least 50 per cent of the grant amount linked to performance measures such as shareholder return, profit, revenue and cashflows.