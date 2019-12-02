New Delhi: Here comes a good for people who quite often go for shopping and use their credit cards for the purpose. The Walmart India on Monday launched the co-branded credit card in partnership with HDFC Bank. The co-branded card will also offer ‘Best Price’ members rewards and cashback on all purchases, with savings of upto six per cent on annual spends.

The card, which has been launched exclusively for members of its Best Price Modern Wholesale ‘B2B Cash & Carry’ stores, offers free credit upto 50 days.

Launched at Best Price Store in Hyderabad, the card simultaneously was also launched at 26 other Best Price Modern Wholesale Store locations across the country.

The card at Hyderabad was launched by Krish Iyer, President and CEO, Walmart India, and Parag Rao, Country Head, Payments Business and Marketing, HDFC Bank.

While launching the card in Hyderabad, Walmart India president Krish Iyer said that Walmart would continue to open more stores in the country. “It would also open a store at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh,” he added.

The Walmart is looking forward to opening more stores in the country as the overall retail growth has been quite good over the last many years and India continues to be one of the most attractive destinations for retail all over the world.

Under the new collaboration with the HDFC Bank, registered members of Walmart India’s ‘Best Price’ across the country would now also be able to pay for their purchases via the exclusive co-branded credit card. It is in addition to other payment solutions already available to them.