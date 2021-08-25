New Delhi: Keeping in view the interest of the sugarcane farmers, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs today approved Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane at Rs 290 per quintal, based on 10 per cent recovery, for the sugar season 2021-22 (October-September), as per an IANS report.Also Read - India Anticipated Taliban Takeover But Timeline Surprised Us, Says General Bipin Rawat

With the Rs 290 per quintal rate, the CCEA, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will provide a premium of Rs 2.90 per quintal for each 0.1 per cent increase in recovery over and above 10 per cent, and reduction in FRP by Rs 2.90 per quintal for every 0.1 per cent decrease in recovery, a Cabinet release said.