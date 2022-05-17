New Delhi: The coronavirus pandemic has impacted businesses all throughout the world. However, with economic activity showing a magnificent recovery from the grip of the pandemic, companies are expected to increase their headcount. HCL CEO C Vijayakumar has also asserted that the IT firm is planning to double its headcount in nearshore locations over the next 3-5 years.Also Read - HCL Tech Plans To Double Headcount In Nearshore Locations In Next 3-5 Years; To Hire 35-40K Freshers This Year

For the unversed, HCL Tech employs about 10,000 people in all its nearshore locations, globally. The company operates from 20 nearshore locations including Mexico, Toronto, Vancouver, Costa Rica and Romania. HCL Tech’s top honcho said the company will continue to expand in these locations.

HCL’s Existing Location Expansion on Cards

On the blueprint for expansion and new centres for FY23, Vijayakumar said some of the HCL’s existing locations may expand. “It’s not completely new locations, some of our existing locations may expand, like Vietnam, Romania, Costa Rica, Mexico and a few centres within the US… these are the locations where we will expand,” he said.

HCL Technologies had recently reported over three fold jump in its consolidated net profit for fourth quarter ended March 2022 at Rs 3593 crore. It had struck an optimistic note about “buoyant” market environment and “strong momentum across verticals and service lines” for 12-14 per cent revenue growth for FY23.

Airtel To Hire 500 Techies For Pune Centre

Bharti Airtel will hire 500 folks for its new know-how centre in Pune. This shall be Airtel’s fourth digital know-how hub within the nation and the primary in western India to assist its technique to pivot to a digital companies firm, particularly with 5G companies on the horizon.

“Airtel is quickly scaling up its in-house digital expertise pool to assist transformation right into a digital telco. Being a longtime IT and tech hub, Pune is an apparent alternative for Airtel to faucet into the expertise pool and drive cross-industry collaboration,” Pradipt Kapoor, chief info officer, Bharti Airtel, advised PTI.

Accenture Hiring 30,000 Fresher, Experienced Employees

IT giant Accenture has also invited applications to onboard freshers as well as experience applicants for 30,000 positions across the country. More than 2,50,000 people in India have been recruited by the IT major (as reported on August 31, 2021). A portal reported that the company could cross the total headcount of 3,00,000 employees by the end of August 2022, if the hiring momentum continues at the same pace.