Good news for traders as RBI eases forex rules for small exporters and importers of services

RBI simplifies forex compliance: Individual service exporters and non-individual remittances up to ₹10 lakh get automatic Export Declaration Form (EDF) deemed submission under updated FEMA 2026 rules.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/good-news-for-traders-as-rbi-eases-forex-rules-for-small-exporters-and-importers-of-services-8541950/ Copy

Reserve Bank of India. PTI

Mumbai: In a matter of good news for Indian traders, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has simplified forex reporting under the amended Foreign Exchange Management Regulations, 2026. Designed to ease compliance and boost digital trade, this move cuts down documentation hassle for individual freelancers and small business exporters handling inward service remittances. The RBI notified the changes on Tuesday through the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026. The revised norms have come into effect retrospectively from October 1.

RBI Forex rules change: Key takeaways

Deemed EDF Submission: Individual service exporters no longer need to file a separate Export Declaration Form (EDF). Providing payment details to your Authorised Dealer (AD) bank for account credit auto-completes the requirement. Read more: Strong demand drives India’s Q2 growth as Finance Ministry estimates India’s July-September growth at 7.35%

₹10 Lakh Threshold for Non-Individuals: For entities other than resident individuals (like small firms or companies), the simplified reporting process applies to inward remittances up to ₹10 lakh (or its foreign currency equivalent).

Faster Credit Processing: Eliminating manual reporting steps speeds up international payment realization directly into business accounts.

RBI eases reporting requirements for imports of services

The Reserve Bank has also eased reporting requirements for imports of services under the Import Data Processing and Monitoring System (IDPMS) subject to certain conditions. Under the revised rules, authorised dealer banks will be required to enter service import details in IDPMS within five working days of receiving the details, only for importers other than resident individuals, and where the invoice or contract value exceeds Rs 10 lakh, a report by IANS news agency said.

The amended provision specifies that banks must enter details of service imports “where the invoice or the contract value is more than Rs 10 lakh or its equivalent in foreign currency”. This effectively removes the IDPMS reporting requirement for resident individuals and for other importers undertaking service imports valued at up to Rs 10 lakh.

Changes amend the principal FEMA regulations

The changes amend the principal FEMA regulations notified on January 13, which were subsequently amended in September. The notification also defines a resident individual as “a person resident in India who is a natural person” as opposed to a company or other business entity.

(With inputs from agencies)