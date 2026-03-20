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Good News for Traders: Sensex Jumps 900 Points, Nifty Above 23,300 – Whats driving the market rally?

Good News for Traders: Sensex Jumps 900 Points, Nifty Above 23,300 – What’s driving the market rally?

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Friday in early trade after the previous day’s sharp decline.

Good News for Traders: Sensex Jumps 900 Points, Nifty Above 23,300 – What’s driving the market rally?

Sensex Jumps 900 Points, Nifty Above 23,300: What comes as good news for traders and investors is that the benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty on Friday opened in green, rebounding in early trade after Thursday’s decline. The early trade gain was supported by easing oil prices. At around 9.30 am, the Sensex witnessed a sharp incline 781.12 points or 1.05 percent at 74,988.36, while Nifty jumped 252.45 points or 1.1 percent to 23,254.60.

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