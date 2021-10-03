New Delhi: International tourists may be able to travel to India by as soon as October 15 and an announcement in this regard is likely to be made by the Central government soon, Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik was quoted as saying on Saturday by news agency IANS.Also Read - Vande Bharat Mission: Air India Announces Fresh Flights to Bangkok From Delhi For October 2021 | Check Full Schedule, Ticket Fare

“As the pandemic decreases, we will start national and international tourism. The announcement will be made soon and there is a possibility of it beginning after October 15,” Naik told reporters on the sidelines of a Gandhi Jayanti function here. “International flights have started and we have requested for charter flights to resume by a particular date so that people can book trips to India and nowhere else,” he added. Also Read - International Flights: India, UAE Aim to Ensure Speedy Normalisation of Air Services

International charter flights account for a bulk of the foreign tourist footfalls to Goa. Earlier this month, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had forwarded a request made by travel and tourism industry stakeholders to the Union Home Affairs Ministry urging the latter to grant permissions to international charter flights at the earliest. Also Read - International Flights: This Country is LATEST to Approve Covishield Vaccine For Incoming Travellers

(Based on IANS inputs)