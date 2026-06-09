Good news for travellers as Indian Railways set to make ticket reservations easier; 40-year-system to get major update

The new ticket-booking system will replace the existing platform that has been in use since 1986. It is important to note that the primary objective of this upgrade is to make ticket booking faster and more efficient.

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Big rail boost for Kerala: Indian Railways approves Mararikulam-Alappuzha doubling project, to cost Rs 220 crore | Image: X

New Delhi: Indian Railways has undergone a major transformation over the past 12 years under the Narendra Modi government. From the electrification of railway tracks to the comprehensive redevelopment of railway stations and platforms, the sector has witnessed unprecedented changes that have made travel more convenient and comfortable for passengers. Over the last decade, the government has introduced a host of initiatives that have significantly transformed the face of Indian Railways.

Now, the Indian Railways is set to make train ticket booking more passenger-friendly. The authorities are all set to introduce major upgrades to its nearly 40-year-old Passenger Reservation System (PRS). The new and modernized system will begin replacing the existing one in a phased manner starting this August.

After the implementation, passengers will enjoy a smoother ticket-booking experience. The upgraded system will also be able to provide a much more accurate estimate of the chances of waitlisted tickets getting confirmed, helping travelers plan their journeys with greater confidence.

New System to Replace the Platform in Use Since 1986

As per the sources, the new ticket-booking system will replace the existing platform that has been in use since 1986. It is important to note that the primary objective of this upgrade is to make ticket booking faster and more efficient. It also aims to curb the activities of touts and unauthorized agents. Additionally, the new system is expected to provide better services to passengers. Special Care to Be Taken During the Transition

Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews System

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw personally reviewed the progress of the project at Rail Bhavan. He instructed officials to ensure that passengers do not face any inconvenience or booking-related issues during the transition from the old system to the new one.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna and Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Mararikulam-Alappuzha doubling project approved

The doubling of the 10.65 km Mararikulam-Alappuzha section of Southern Railway has been approved at a sanctioned cost of Rs 220.51 crore, Railway Ministry said on Monday. “The project has been approved under the umbrella work for doubling, tripling, quadrupling, flyover and bypass works aimed at augmenting the capacity of the railway network,” a ministry press note stated.

The Mararikulam-Alappuzha section is presently the only remaining single-line stretch on the Ernakulam-Turavur-Alappuzha-Ambalapuzha-Kayankulam corridor, where other doubling works have already been commissioned or are under implementation. Officials said that once completed, the project is expected to facilitate the operation of nine additional passenger trains in each direction per day and support freight traffic of 2.88 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

“The doubling work is also projected to generate additional net earnings of approximately Rs 3.08 crore annually through enhanced passenger and freight movement,” they added.